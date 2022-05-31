Jacksonville PD deploys officers to Uvalde

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2022 at 12:39 pm

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Police Department announced Tuesday that they will be sending personnel at the request of the Uvalde Police Department. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Late last week, Uvalde PD put out a statewide request for law enforcement assistance to help with patrol operations, dignitary protection, roadblocks, and other security needs, according to a Facebook post by Jacksonville PD. Six officers volunteered, including Officer Kenny Barker, and departed Monday afternoon for Uvalde. Jacksonville PD said the deployment will likely last three to five days depending upon operational needs. “Our hope is to help provide a safe environment so this community can grieve during this difficult week ahead,” the post said. “JPD administration will continue to be in contact with the Uvalde Emergency Operations Center and will keep you updated in the upcoming days.”

