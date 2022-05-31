Today is Tuesday May 31, 2022
City accepting board, commission applications

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2022 at 11:57 am
City accepting board, commission applicationsTYLER — The city of Tyler is accepting applications for city boards and commissions until Friday, Aug. 5. Appointments will be made by the City Council at the Aug. 24 meeting. Those appointed will serve voluntarily and without pay for two-year terms. According to a news release, members of a city board should generally be city of Tyler residents. Except as otherwise set forth in the release, the City Council retains the discretion to appoint any person it deems to be qualified to serve on a particular city board if the appointee resides in either the city of Tyler or elsewhere in Smith County. There may be additional requirements for some board positions. Click here to learn more.



