Former Longview athletic star charged with murder

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2022 at 11:28 am

LONGVIEW – A former multi-sport athlete for the Longview Lobos has been charged with murder in Louisiana. According to our news partner KETK, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee is a former all-district basketball and volleyball player for the Lobos and graduated in 2019. McAfee signed with Weatherford College in Texas before transferring for one year to the University of Louisiana Lafayette in the 2020-2021 season. Lafayette police were called to a home Saturday morning just after 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. According to KETK’s sister station KLFY, officers found a 43-year-old man dead inside. The victim’s name was not immediately released. The report says the man was involved in a “domestic altercation with his live-in girlfriend in the early morning hours.”

According to reports, McAfee pulled out a gun, shot the victim, and then left in his car. After Lafayette police obtained an arrest warrant for McAfee, she turned herself in to Longview police. She was awaiting extradition at last report. A spokesman for the University of Louisiana-Lafayette confirmed to KLFY that McAfee was a former student and is no longer enrolled at the school. McAfee is charged with second-degree murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

