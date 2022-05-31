Today is Tuesday May 31, 2022
See Tom Hanks wish upon a star in teaser for Disney+’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2022 at 9:06 am
Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks can be seen literally wishing upon a star in the new teaser to Pinocchio, a live-action re-telling of the Disney classic that's headed to Disney+ on June 8.

As anyone familiar with the story can tell you, it's the wish from Hanks' Gepetto that brings to life the titular puppet, in the latest-retelling of Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio. Disney spun the tale into an animated classic in 1940.

Hanks' Oscar-winning Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis re-teams with the star for the family film that stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of Pinocchio.

The teaser also shows Joseph Gordon-Levitt voicing Pinocchio's pal and "conscience," Jiminy Cricket, as well as Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy. Keegan-Michael Key plays "Honest" John, Lorraine Bracco voices Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans will appear as The Coachman.

The live-action Pinocchio debuts on Disney+ Thursday, September 8, which is this year's Disney+ Day -- a celebration of the streaming service that kicks off the Disney fan expo D23 in Anaheim, California that weekend.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

