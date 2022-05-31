Young caregivers ‘exist in the shadows,’ offer crucial help

May 31, 2022

PLANO (AP)

PLANO (AP) — Millions of Americans with serious health problems depend on children ages 18 and younger to provide some or all of their care at home. An exact number is hard to pin down, but researcher Melinda Kavanaugh thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in care giving in the U.S. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee associate professor of social work says youth care giving will grow as the U.S. population ages and chronic health problems like diabetes become more common. She and other researchers say young caregivers provide crucial help to their families, and they need support.

