In Brief: ‘The Good Fight’ wrapping up with season six; Alexis Bledel exiting ‘Handmaid’s Tale’, and more

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2022 at 8:05 am

The Good Fight's upcoming sixth season will also be its last, Paramount+ announced on Friday. The season will find Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart "feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning," according to the streaming service. "Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war." The cast also includes John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star. The Good Fight's sixth season premieres September 8...

Jurassic World: Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard is directing an episode of season three of The Mandalorian, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It marks the fourth time she's helmed a Star Wars series, having directed the season-one episode “Sanctuary” and the season-two episode “The Heiress.” She was also behind the camera for last year’s Mando-centric The Book of Boba Fett episode, “Return of the Mandalorian.” Season three of The Mandalorian began shooting last fall and is now in post production...

Deadline is reporting cast changes for several big series. Alycia Debnam-Carey is leaving AMC's Fear the Walking Dead after seven seasons. Her exit follows news of her casting in the upcoming Hulu series Saint X, which was announced earlier this month. NBC's drama The Blacklist is saying goodbye to two series regulars, including Amir Arison, who has played Aram Mojtabi for the past nine seasons. Also departing is Laura Sohn, who has portrayed FBI agent Alina Park for the past three seasons. Both characters’ exits were revealed at the end of Monday’s season nine finale. Finally, Alexis Bledel, who has played Emily/Ofglen on The Handmaid’s Tale since the Hulu series launched in 2017, is exiting ahead of the show's upcoming fifth season. “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” Bledel said in a statement obtained by the outlet...

Bo Hopkins, the actor who has appeared in such movie classics as American Graffiti, The Wild Bunch, Midnight Express and The Getaway, died Friday, according to his official website. He was 80. In addition to his work in film, Hopkins’ acting credits in TV include guest-starring on The Rockford Files, Charlie’s Angels and The A-Team. He was also featured on Dynasty in 1981...

