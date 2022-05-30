Tigers add Kody Clemens to major league roster

Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, was called up to the majors by the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Clemens, a 26-year-old left-handed hitter who plays infield and outfield, was added to the roster in time for Monday’s game vs. Minnesota Twins. He did not get into game as Jonathan Schoop finished a home run shy of the cycle and the Tigers defeated the Twins 7-5 in the opener of a five-game series.

Clemens reportedly got the call while Triple-A Toledo was traveling by bus to Columbus for Monday night’s game. Clemens got off the bus and was en route to Detroit.

Clemens, a third-round selection in the 2018 MLB draft, was batting .283 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs with the Mud Hens this season.

He was added to the roster during the 2021 season but has yet to see action in a major league game.

To make room, the Tigers placed outfielder Robbie Grossman on the injured list with a neck strain.

