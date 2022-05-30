Brewers put right-hander Brandon Woodruff on IL with high ankle sprain

By Espn.com

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain Monday before their split doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The move is retroactive to May 28.

Woodruff, a two-time All-Star, suffered the injury in his previous start Friday at St. Louis, when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season.

Woodruff’s loss is another setback for Milwaukee’s rotation.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta went on the 15-day IL on May 23 with a right posterior shoulder strain. Peralta, an All-Star for the first time last season, is 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA in eight games this season.

Manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff was experiencing pain when throwing. He didn’t have an exact schedule for the 29-year-old’s return.

“We just need to back off and calm that down before he can throw again,” Counsell said. “It’s just a little hard to predict the timing of that. Certainly it’s possible that it’s short, it’s possible that it’s a little longer until it quiets down.”

Woodruff told reporters he is hopeful he won’t be sidelined too long.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a monthlong deal or nothing,” Woodruff said, according to MLB.com. “I’m hoping it’s going to be a couple of weeks and I get to be back out there. I’ll have to rest these first couple of days and let everything calm down.”

Milwaukee’s top pitching prospect, left-hander Ethan Small, was recalled from Nashville and is making his major league debut as a starter in the first game Monday. He is facing Cubs righty Matt Swarmer, who also is pitching in his first game in the majors.

Brewers right-hander Peter Strzelecki was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to replace Woodruff on the 26-man roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

