Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

DALLAS (AP) – Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, has died in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney’s death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent, Brian Overstreet. Gladney played at TCU and was a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He was released before the 2021 season after being charged with assaulting a woman. The Cardinals signed Gladney in March after he was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas. He participated in team drills last week. The Cardinals say they’re “devastated” to learn about Gladney’s death.



