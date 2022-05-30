Today is Monday May 30, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2022 at 3:51 pm
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 15. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be widening pavement on FM 449 westbound from the Harrison County line to FM 2751. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Weather permitting, herbicide operations will continue on various roadways. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork throughout the district.



