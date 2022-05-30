Today is Monday May 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sheriff Smith shares his Memorial Day thoughts

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2022 at 12:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Sheriff Smith shares his Memorial Day thoughtsTYLER — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith takes the podium for an annual Memorial Day observance at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. The sheriff took a moment to share his thoughts with KTBB. Smith said amid all the recreational activities associated with the holiday, it’s important to remember what Memorial Day stands for and where it came from. Smith called on everyone to be with the families of the fallen soldiers. He said if you know any such person, tell them how much you appreciate their sacrifice. The event also featured a recognition of war veterans, a 21-gun salute, and other touches.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design