Sheriff Smith shares his Memorial Day thoughts

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2022 at 12:55 pm

TYLER — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith takes the podium for an annual Memorial Day observance at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. The sheriff took a moment to share his thoughts with KTBB. Smith said amid all the recreational activities associated with the holiday, it’s important to remember what Memorial Day stands for and where it came from. Smith called on everyone to be with the families of the fallen soldiers. He said if you know any such person, tell them how much you appreciate their sacrifice. The event also featured a recognition of war veterans, a 21-gun salute, and other touches.

Go Back