Abbott keynotes Memorial Day observance in Longview

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2022 at 12:32 pm

LONGVIEW — Governor and former Longview resident Greg Abbott keynoted “A Day of Thanks and Remembrance” as Longview honored Memorial Day. Abbott told the crowd, “As we gather today, we thank God for all who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. For through the fire of their sacrifice, our freedom has been preserved.” The governor added, “We ask for God’s blessings and comfort for the families of the fallen — and we re-dedicate ourselves to the cause for which they fought and they died. May we never forget the price they paid so that we can be free. May God bless all who have served — and may He forever bless the United States of America. God bless.” Abbott also took a moment to reflect on the tragedy in Uvalde. Abbott said, “What happened in Uvalde was a horrific act of evil — and as Texans, we must come together and lift up Uvalde and support them in every way that we possibly can.”

