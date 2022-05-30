Today is Monday May 30, 2022
O’Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor’s race

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2022 at 10:56 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke briefly seized the presidential race spotlight in 2019 when he declared after a mass shooting his hometown of El Paso, Texas, that “Hell yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.” When a gunman used that style rifle last week to kill 19 elementary school students and two teachers this week in Uvalde, Texas, O’Rourke — now seeking state’s governorship — confronted the man he wants to unseat, Republican Greg Abbott, about it. That moment has been viewed online by millions. It suggests the massacre may shakeup a Texas governor’s race. But gun culture is part of Texas’ ethos and a Democrat hasn’t won the governorship since 1990.



