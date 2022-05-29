White Sox SS Tim Anderson helped off field after groin injury

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2022 at 6:02 pm

By Jesse Rogers

CHICAGO — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be placed on the injured list after leaving Sunday’s game against the Cubs with a strained right groin.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said after his team’s 5-4 victory in 12 innings that the severity of Anderson’s injury would be known Monday.

Anderson, 29, fell to the ground after throwing catcher P.J. Higgins out at first base in the top of the fifth inning. He limped off the field with the help of the White Sox training staff.

Anderson went 1-for-2 with a single in the first inning before leaving the game.

Anderson is hitting .356 as an offensive catalyst for the second-place Sox, who are in the midst of another injury-riddled season. The team is currently without stars Luis Robert (COVID-19), Eloy Jimenez (hamstring), Yoan Moncada (hip) and starting pitcher Lance Lynn (knee). In addition, Jimenez had to leave his first rehab game in the minors Saturday.

Infielder Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the White Sox’s victory.

