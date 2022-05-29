Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2022 at 4:29 pm

UVALDE (AP) — The Justice Department says it’ll review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting. It’s an unusual federal look back that’s been prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the review will be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings will be made public. The announcement came as President Joe Biden was visiting Uvalde, where he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School last Tuesday.

