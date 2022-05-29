Uvalde tells Biden to ‘do something’; he pledges ‘we will’

May 29, 2022

UVALDE (AP) — A crowd in Uvalde, Texas, has urged President Joe Biden to “do something” after the killings of 19 elementary school pupils and two teachers at the hands of a lone gunman. Biden replied with, “we will.” The president and first lady Jill Biden traveled to the grieving Texas city on Sunday to offer comfort after last week’s shooting. The Bidens visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden is meeting privately with families of the victims. He also will meet with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

