Officials: 2 die in light aircraft crash in Central Texas

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2022 at 4:26 pm

GRANITE SHOALS (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a light aircraft crashed in Central Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were aboard the Airborne Windsports Edge 912 weight-shift control aircraft when it crashed Sunday morning in Granite Shoals, about 60 miles northwest of Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two people died in the crash. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The motorized aircraft, also known as a trike, has a wing similar to a hang-glider and a three-wheel tricycle-style undercarriage.

Go Back