City of Whitehouse unveils new memorial dedicated to fallen veterans

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2022 at 1:42 pm

WHITEHOUSE – On Saturday morning, the city of Whitehouse unveiled its new veterans memorial, a project of the inaugural Whitehouse Youth Community Council. The memorial was dedicated in remembrance of fallen veterans. The grand opening brought many people out including Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and representative Matt Schaefer, according to our news partner KETK. “Today’s event to dedicate this memorial to Whitehouse was incredibly important. you know these monuments and memorials serve as a place for private reflection, and public acknowledgment of the sacrifices that have been given over the years, and that need to be given in the future years,” said Moran. The city held a brief reception after the ceremony complete with food and drinks. The event also had memorial bricks that were available for purchase. Attendees were able to customize them with text and images.

Go Back