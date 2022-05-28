TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2022 at 5:05 pm

UVALDE (AP) – In the hours and days since the fatal shooting of 19 children and their two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, authorities have given varying accounts of what happened and how they responded. The investigation of the massacre at Robb Elementary School is ongoing, but much is already known about the nearly two hours that passed between when authorities say Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother and when police radio traffic indicated that the 18-year-old gunman was dead and the siege was over.

Go Back