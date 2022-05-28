Today is Saturday May 28, 2022
The names: 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde school

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2022 at 4:57 pm
UVALDE (AP) — Nineteen children were looking forward to a summer filled with Girl Scouts and soccer and video games. Two teachers were closing out a school year that they started with joy and that had held such promise. They’re the 21 people who were killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Some families have been willing to share their stories with The Associated Press and other media. Others asked for privacy.



