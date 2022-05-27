Texas lands nation’s top available college basketball transfer

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 6:03 pm

By Jeff Borzello

Former Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter, the nation’s top available transfer, announced his commitment to Texas on Friday.

Hunter chose the Longhorns over a final list that included Tennessee, Gonzaga, Louisville, Kansas and Purdue.

Hunter, a 6-foot point guard from Wisconsin, won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors last season. He was the No. 3 overall transfer in ESPN’s transfer rankings, behind only Kendric Davis (SMU to Memphis) and Nijel Pack (Kansas State to Miami). He started all 35 games for T.J. Otzelberger’s team as a freshman, averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals — ranking in the top three of the Big 12 in both assists and steals.

A top-40 recruit in the 2021 class, Hunter quickly emerged as an impact freshman. He opened his career with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists in Iowa State’s first game of the season, then made a national statement with 19 points and five steals in a win over Xavier in late November.

Hunter closed his freshman season in impressive fashion, scoring 23 points, notching five steals and making seven 3-pointers in Iowa State’s first-round NCAA tournament win over LSU — and had 13 points, seven assists and three steals in the Sweet 16 loss to Miami.

Hunter originally committed to Iowa State in August 2020, when Steve Prohm was at the helm of the Cyclones. He reaffirmed his commitment following Otzelberger’s hire in the spring of 2021.

At Texas, Hunter will step into Chris Beard’s starting lineup immediately, playing alongside former Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr, who started 32 of 34 games for the Longhorns last season. Carr, a big-time scorer in the Big Ten, is capable of playing off the ball, which would allow Hunter to shoulder most of the ball-handling duties. Hunter is Texas’ second transfer addition of the offseason, following New Mexico State guard Sir’Jabari Rice.

Beard also brings in one of the nation’s best recruiting classes, featuring five-star prospects Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris, and ESPN 100 guard Rowan Brumbaugh.

Go Back