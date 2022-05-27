Today is Friday May 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New leadership in Tyler ISD includes new Legacy principal

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 4:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


New leadership in Tyler ISD includes new Legacy principalTYLER — Some new leadership is announced in Tyler ISD. Geoffrey Sherman has been named the new principal of Tyler Legacy High School. Sherman has been the principal at Hubbard Middle School since 2018. He also served as the West Side Elementary School principal in Jacksonville ISD and was an assistant principal at Jones Elementary School in Tyler ISD. He additionally taught at Hogg Middle School. For more on that and the other leadership changes, go to this link and scroll down to “News.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design