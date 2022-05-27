New leadership in Tyler ISD includes new Legacy principal

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 4:11 pm

TYLER — Some new leadership is announced in Tyler ISD. Geoffrey Sherman has been named the new principal of Tyler Legacy High School. Sherman has been the principal at Hubbard Middle School since 2018. He also served as the West Side Elementary School principal in Jacksonville ISD and was an assistant principal at Jones Elementary School in Tyler ISD. He additionally taught at Hogg Middle School. For more on that and the other leadership changes, go to this link and scroll down to “News.”

