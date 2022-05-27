Today is Friday May 27, 2022
Man sentenced to life for sex abuse of daughter

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 4:51 pm
Man sentenced to life for sex abuse of daughterEMORY – A man was sentenced to life in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of his daughter, officials said. According to our news partner KETK, the Rains County District Attorney’s Office says the abuse happened over an “extended period of time” and began in Irving. The family moved to Emory in 2017 and the abuse continued through January 2021. At the time, the defendant was 50 years old and the defendant was 11. The name of the defendant was not released in an effort to protect the identity of the child victim.



