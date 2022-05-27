GoFundMe set up after Tyler mother of four is murdered

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 1:57 pm

TYLER – A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a Tyler woman who was murdered. According to our news partner KETK, officials are investigating the death of 40-year-old Jaci Wilkerson. 49-year-old David Thompson was arrested on Thursday in connection to the murder. Wilkerson was well-known in the community. She was a mother of four children, and one of them is still a baby, according to Dr. Gary Spence, the owner of Spence & White Veterinary Hospital. Wilkerson worked at the pet hospital and Nicholas Pet Haven. “Her love for animals was contagious. She will be missed. Pray for her and her children,” said Spence.

Nicholas Pet Haven also shared information about Wilkerson on social media. “She loved animals and her kids! Jaci was in an abusive relationship and yesterday morning was found murdered. She leaves behind 4 beautiful children,” the pet organization said. To donate for Wilkerson’s funeral and to help her family, click here.

