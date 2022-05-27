Memorial Day events planned in East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 12:41 pm

EAST TEXAS — East Texans prepare to observe Memorial Day this coming Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott will highlight a community-wide event at Teague Park in Longview. The City of Longview, Gregg County, and the Boy Scout Troop 201 Alumni Foundation will host what’s termed A Day of Thanks and Remembrance. The event will include a main ceremony featuring Abbott, a flag retirement ceremony, free lunch, and more. The main ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Military and law enforcement recruiters will be on hand, and there will be opportunities for COVID vaccinations and blood pressure checks. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and umbrella and can spend time exploring the park’s Veterans Memorial Plaza. Click here for more details.

In Smith County, one big observance is an annual event at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 West. Activities for that ceremony also get underway at 11:00 a.m. Sheriff Larry Smith will be a featured speaker. He’ll be joined at the podium by retired U.S. Army Major General James “Red” Brown. East Texas Men in Harmony will perform musical selections. Also on the program are a recognition of war veterans, a 21-gun salute, and other touches.

