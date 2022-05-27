Fun Forest splash pad to open May 28; pool opens June 4

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 11:58 am

TYLER — The City of Tyler’s Fun Forest Park opens its pool and splash pad for the 2022 season. You can enjoy the opening weekend of the splash pad free of charge only on May 28 and 29. The pool and splash pad will open for the full season on Saturday, June 4. Tyler Transit will be offering free rides to the pool and splash pad all summer. Riders will need to notify the driver that they are going to Fun Forest to receive the free ride. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Click here for more information.

