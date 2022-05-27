Deadline extended for “Doc Ballard Award nominations

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 11:36 am

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) announces that nominations are now being accepted through June 1 for the 2022 W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health. That extends the deadline beyond the original date of May 20. According to press materials, this 23rd annual award will honor an individual or organization exemplifying the concept of public health distinguished by dedication to the goal of protecting and promoting the health of the community. The nominee does not need to be a public health professional. Services provided by the nominee may be in the area of civic, cultural, health, welfare, religious, or philanthropic endeavors. All nominations must be postmarked no later than June 1 . Click here for more information, being sure to disregard references to the original nomination deadline.

