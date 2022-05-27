Today is Friday May 27, 2022
Three arrested after missing person’s body found

HENDERSON COUNTY — Three men have now been arrested in Henderson County after authorities got a tip about a missing person’s case and eventually found a body. The deceased person, now identified as Jimmy Dean Oldfield, had been missing since May 11 and was reported to the sheriff’s office on May 15. Investigators found Oldfield’s truck, “cut into several pieces,” at a residence off Highway 85, just outside Seven Points. Arrested were 42-year-old Steven Joe Clowdus, 47-year-old William David Hux, and 22-year-old Dalan Joe Clowdus (pictured). The younger Clowdus was the last one captured; officials say he turned himself in. All are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity to commit murder. Hux was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.



