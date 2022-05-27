Woman’s death at Gregg County jail under investigation

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 8:41 am

GREGG COUNTY — A female inmate’s death at the Gregg County Jail has sparked an investigation from the Texas Rangers. According to our news partner KETK, staff at the North Jail found a woman unresponsive in her cell at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night. EMS was called to the cell block and she was taken to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman’s name has been withheld, pending family notification. The Texas Rangers have been called in to lead the investigation, which is standard procedure.

