Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streamingPosted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 8:12 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:
Netflix
Stranger Things: Everything turns upside down in Hawkins when Stranger Things returns with volume one of its long-awaited fourth season.
Somebody Feed Phil: Follow Phil for a fifth season as he travels the world to take in the local cuisine and culture.
Hulu
Look At Me: XXXTenacion: Learn how a Florida teenager became one of the most streamed music artists on the planet.
Shoresy: This new sitcom is based off of the fan-favorite character from Letterkenny as he quests to never lose again.
Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi: In the new series set 10 years after the events of the Star Wars prequels Obi-Wan Kenobi must face his best friend turned rival Anakin Skywalker.
HBO Max
That Damn Michael Che: Season two of the sketch comedy series returns to explore new themes of what different scenarios are like from the comedian's point of view.
Apple TV+
Prehistoric Planet: Witness the world’s most extraordinary creatures like you’ve never seen them before in this nature documentary series.
Happy streaming!
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.