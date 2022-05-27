Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 8:12 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Stranger Things: Everything turns upside down in Hawkins when Stranger Things returns with volume one of its long-awaited fourth season.

Somebody Feed Phil: Follow Phil for a fifth season as he travels the world to take in the local cuisine and culture.



Hulu

Look At Me: XXXTenacion: Learn how a Florida teenager became one of the most streamed music artists on the planet.

Shoresy: This new sitcom is based off of the fan-favorite character from Letterkenny as he quests to never lose again.



Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi: In the new series set 10 years after the events of the Star Wars prequels Obi-Wan Kenobi must face his best friend turned rival Anakin Skywalker.



HBO Max

That Damn Michael Che: Season two of the sketch comedy series returns to explore new themes of what different scenarios are like from the comedian's point of view.



Apple TV+

Prehistoric Planet: Witness the world’s most extraordinary creatures like you’ve never seen them before in this nature documentary series.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back