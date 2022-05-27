Smith County Sheriff announces intent to run for re-election

Posted/updated on: May 27, 2022 at 8:05 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announced his plan to run for re-election in 2024. According to our news partner KETK, Smith announced his intent to run at his birthday party on Thursday at the Sharon Shriners Event Center. Smith said that he will try to be sheriff as long as his health allows and as long as the people of Smith County want him to be. Smith has been sheriff of Smith County for 9 years, getting his start in January 2013.

Go Back