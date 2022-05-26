A galactic load of ‘Star Wars’ news just dropped at Star Wars Celebration

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2022 at 5:14 pm

Disney+

Get ready for a whole load of new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away.

Disney+ released a bunch of new information about its upcoming Star Wars projects Thursday morning during Lucasfilm’s biannual Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California.

The trailer for the new series Andor, a prequel to 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story that focuses on fan favorite character Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, dropped alongside a confirmed release date of August 31.

Andor will explore “a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make,” according to a press release.

Mando and Grogu will make their return next year. The highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian will debut in February 2023. Those who attended the panel at the Anaheim Convention Center were treated to a teaser of the new season.

Additionally, Jude Law will star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the new series that will be helmed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The series will shoot this summer, and its story will center around a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy during the New Republic era.

Finally, Disney+ released the teaser trailer for Willow, a new live action fantasy-adventure series from Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment based on the classic 1988 film. The series will premiere November 30, and stars Erin Kellyman and Warwick Davis.

And in non-Star Wars news, the release date for Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones 5 was also announced at the event with the help of Harrison Ford. It’ll hit theaters June 30, 2023.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back