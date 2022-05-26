Today is Thursday May 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler police stepping up DWI enforcement during holiday

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2022 at 4:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler police stepping up DWI enforcement during holidayTYLER — Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30, the Tyler Police Department will be adding extra officers on the street utilizing STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program). Police say with increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Memorial Day weekend, these officers will be specifically watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers. Officer Andy Erbaugh says, “We want everyone to enjoy the Memorial Day Holiday. Please be responsible and don’t drink and drive.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design