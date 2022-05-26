Tyler police stepping up DWI enforcement during holiday

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2022 at 4:57 pm

TYLER — Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30, the Tyler Police Department will be adding extra officers on the street utilizing STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program). Police say with increased traffic in the city and at Lake Tyler for the Memorial Day weekend, these officers will be specifically watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers. Officer Andy Erbaugh says, “We want everyone to enjoy the Memorial Day Holiday. Please be responsible and don’t drink and drive.”

