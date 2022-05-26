Today is Thursday May 26, 2022
Body of Texan pulled from Rome’s Tiber River

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2022 at 12:32 pm
ROME (AP) – Italian police say the body of a 21-year-old Texas man was pulled from the Tiber River on Thursday. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of death. The family of Elija Oliphant of Dallas reported him missing on Tuesday, after he left the hotel and never returned. They had arrived on holiday a day earlier. The body was found near the Trastevere neighborhood, which is famous for its nightlife and popularity with foreign students. The family published an appeal Wednesday on social media, posting pictures of the smiling young man after voting in the November 2022 U.S. election. The appeal put his age at 22.



