Warren delivers State of the City address

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2022 at 2:14 pm

TYLER — Tyler Mayor Don Warren delivers his annual State of the City address — focusing largely on Tyler’s growth, including infrastructure challenges. He pointed to “somewhat of a housing shortage” and inflation as key issues. But Warren also focused on the future, including the so-called “east-west corridor.” He says he’s particularly excited about the new Rose Complex, downtown development, and the new medical school. Regarding the Rose Complex, Warren commented, “Our timing on that was perfect…We bid it out a year ago. We didn’t get as hit up into the supply chain and inflation like we are right now, so…we timed that perfectly…we didn’t do it on purpose; it just happened.” He added, “I’m just excited about the future of…what all’s goin’ on in our city.”

Warren says the schedule for the complex is right on track, with project completion expected by late October or early November. As for burgeoning South Tyler, Warren says that area will continue to grow on its own. The event also included the graduation of Leadership Tyler Core Class 35.

