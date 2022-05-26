Funeral arrangements announced for teacher killed by wrong-way driver

PALESTINE — Funeral and vigil arrangements for former Palestine ISD teacher and coach Michael Coyne have been announced. According to our news partner KETK, Coyne was killed by a wrong-way driver coming back from a Mavericks game on I-45 in Wilmer on Sunday night. Two students were in the car with him, and they were taken to a Dallas hospital for treatment. 14-year-old Rebecca Campa , and 15-year-old Reuben Vasquez are still in intensive care and will have to undergo several surgeries, but both are expected to recover. The woman driving the wrong was also killed in the crash, along with her two young children. According to a source from the school district, a visitation open to the public will be at First Baptist Church Palestine on Friday from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service open to the public will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the same location. In addition to that, a community-led vigil will be held on Thursday at the Palestine High School parking lot at 7:30 p.m. Coyne was a speech and communication teacher at Palestine ISD for three years and served as coach for the junior high girl’s basketball, volleyball and track teams.

