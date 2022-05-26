Today is Thursday May 26, 2022
Texas bar seeks to punish AG Ken Paxton for election lawsuit

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2022 at 7:47 am
DALLAS (AP) — The Texas bar association is seeking to punish state Attorney General Ken Paxton for his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud. It raises another legal danger for the embattled Republican that day after he won a primary runoff. The State Bar of Texas on Wednesday petitioned a Collin County court to punish the state’s top lawyer, alleging Paxton’s petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to block President Joe Biden’s victory was professional misconduct. Paxton forecast that the bar would seek to discipline him this month, decrying it as “a liberal activist group.”



