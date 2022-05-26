Today is Thursday May 26, 2022
States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise

May 26, 2022
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in Congress, and they have also become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, most states have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights. That’s because the vast majority of states are either controlled by Republicans who oppose gun restrictions or are politically split, leading to stalemate. Gun control legislation has even stalled in a few states controlled by Democrats, illustrating the challenge of getting consensus around the frequency of mass shootings in the U.S.



