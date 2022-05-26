Today is Thursday May 26, 2022
Feds: Fake Army general scammed multiple women out of $1M

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2022 at 4:41 am
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Texas man has been arrested and charged with participating in an online romance scam in which women were cheated out of a total of nearly $1 million by someone pretending to be an Army general. Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said Wednesday that 51-year-old Fola Alabi was arrested at his Richmond, Texas, home Tuesday and charged with wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say Alabi or an alleged accomplice pretending to be a general stationed overseas befriended the women on social media and gradually gained their trust. No defense attorney was listed in court records.



