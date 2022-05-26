Rangers visit the Athletics to open 4-game series

Posted/updated on: May 26, 2022 at 4:41 am

Texas Rangers (19-23, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-27, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (3-2, 1.64 ERA, .99 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.55 ERA, .97 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -125, Rangers +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics start a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Oakland is 19-27 overall and 6-15 at home. The Athletics have a 6-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas is 19-23 overall and 9-11 in road games. The Rangers have a 12-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has seven doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Jed Lowrie is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has five doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 13-for-35 with two doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story

Go Back