‘Stranger Things’ star Gaten Matarazzo heading to ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway

From the Upside Down to the Great White Way: Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is making his return to Broadway this summer.



The 19-year-old actor will be playing the role of Jared Kleinman in the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen.



"Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," said Matarazzo in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."



Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In 2014, he played Gavroche in Les Miserables.



His limited run in Dear Evan Hansen will begin July 19. Meanwhile, season 4 of Stranger Things debuts on Netflix this Friday, May 27.



