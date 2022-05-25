Today is Wednesday May 25, 2022
Beto O’Rourke interrupts news conference

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 1:41 pm
UVALDE (AP/Staff) – Beto O’Rourke interrupted a press conference Wednesday about the school shooting in Uvalde, calling the shooting “totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.” O’Rourke was escorted out while members of the crowd yelled at him, with one man shouting profanities at O’Rourke. The Democrat is challenging Gov. Greg Abbott in this year’s election. Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said to O’Rourke: “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”O’Rourke, as he was being escorted out, turned around, faced the stage, pointed his finger, and said, “This is on you until you choose to do something different. This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.” The news conference was attended by several elected Republican officials, including Abbott.



