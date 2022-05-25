Brittney Griner’s wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 1:27 pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, wants President Joe Biden to secure her partner’s release, doing whatever is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months. Cherelle Griner became emotional detailing what little she knows about Brittney’s detainment during an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. The Phoenix Mercury center and native Texan has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. The 31-year-old Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The Biden administration has determined Griner is being wrongfully detained.

Go Back