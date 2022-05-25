Today is Wednesday May 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler Police investigate homicide

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 10:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler Police Investigate HomicideTYLER — Tyler police are following up on a homicide. Authorities say around 3:15 Wednesday morning, police responded to The Lodge on Broadway, a South Broadway apartment complex. A female victim was found dead inside an apartment. Police say detectives have a possible suspect, someone who is known to the victim. Authorities tell us the case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it is available.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design