Tyler Police investigate homicide

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 10:42 am

TYLER — Tyler police are following up on a homicide. Authorities say around 3:15 Wednesday morning, police responded to The Lodge on Broadway, a South Broadway apartment complex. A female victim was found dead inside an apartment. Police say detectives have a possible suspect, someone who is known to the victim. Authorities tell us the case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it is available.

