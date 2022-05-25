Today is Wednesday May 25, 2022
Rep. Cuellar, Cisneros locked in tight race in Texas runoff

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 11:41 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is locked in a tight primary runoff against progressive Jessica Cisneros in South Texas’ largest district. Early Wednesday, the race was too early to call. Cuellar was leading Cisneros by 175 votes, or 0.38 percentage points, out of 45,209 ballots counted as of 2 a.m. ET Wednesday. In March, Cisneros forced the runoff after she came within 1,000 votes of Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent, in the primarily Hispanic district with a large Catholic population. The winner will face Cassy Garcia, who won the Republican runoff for the seat.



