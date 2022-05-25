FDA warns against storing avocados in water as seen in viral social media hack

(NEW YORK) -- A recent viral TikTok food hack has been dubbed unsafe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Videos of halved avocados submerged in bowls or containers of water have bubbled up on TikTok and other social media platforms over the past few months. Creators and commenters alike were stunned to see the vibrant green flesh of the popular fruit still seemingly perfect after removing it from the water to use it without scraping off its usual oxidized brown layer.

But an FDA official told ABC News' Good Morning America the agency "does not recommend this practice."

"The main concern is with the possibility that any residual human pathogens (i.e. Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella spp., etc.) that may be residing on the avocado surface may potentially multiply during the storage when submerged in water," the official said in a statement to GMA.

"In addition, research performed by FDA scientists has shown that Listeria monocytogenes has the potential to infiltrate and internalize into the pulp of avocados when submerged in refrigerated dump tanks within 15 days during refrigerated storage," they added. "In this case, even surface disinfecting the avocado skin prior to slicing would not be able to remove the contamination."

