Ice-T responds to critics of his 6-year-old in a stroller

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 6:37 am
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ice-T is laughing off the critics. 

Over the weekend, Ice-T's wife, Coco Jones, shared a snapshot of their 6-year-old daughter, Chanelsitting in a stroller during a family trip to the Atlantis Bahamas that sparked a ton of backlash from users who thought the child was too old for the wheeled chair.

Multiple outlets picked up the story including CNN, which prompted the Law & Order: SVU star to tweet on Tuesday, "Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got s*** else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol"

The photo shared by Jones was a mirrored selfie of the family, with Chanel looking bored while sitting in the stroller with the caption, "A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops... Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly."

It didn't take long for users to express their disapproval, with one person commenting, "Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!"

Another wrote, "A stroller really? Let that girl grow up."

It wasn't all criticism, though. There were some that defended the use of a stroller, like one person who questioned, "Why are people complaining about the stroller? You going to pick her up when she gets tired? Its not like she has a bottle and a pacifier. Relax."

