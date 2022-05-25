Today is Wednesday May 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jefferson wins Democratic runoff for Gohmert seat

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 7:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jrmar Jefferson wins Democratic runoff for Gohmert seatTYLER — Nearly three months after leading a four-candidate field in the March primaries, Jrmar Jefferson won a runoff against Victor D. Dunn, according to our news partner KETK. With his victory, Jefferson moves on to the general election in November against the Republican nominee, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. He faces an uphill battle in the heavily red district. The election will replace longtime Republican Representative Louie Gohmert, who generally won with more than 70% of the vote. In an interview with KETK News in March, Jefferson said, “I am the candidate of peace, I want to make sure we build and invest and build and educate and bring families back together here in East Texas.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design