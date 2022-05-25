Texas Attorney General Paxton defeats Bush in GOP runoff

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 4:43 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has won his Republican runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush despite facing a slew of legal problems, including an FBI investigation and a trial on securities fraud charges. Bush is the only member of his famous family still in office, but Tuesday’s loss means he will now exit in January. Paxton, a two-term incumbent, won with the endorsement of Donald Trump, who has mocked and antagonized the Bush family on his way to taking their mantle as the GOP’s standard-bearer. Paxton is now within reach of a third term in Texas, where a Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in nearly 30 years.

