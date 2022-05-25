Today is Wednesday May 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas Attorney General Paxton defeats Bush in GOP runoff

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 4:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has won his Republican runoff election against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush despite facing a slew of legal problems, including an FBI investigation and a trial on securities fraud charges. Bush is the only member of his famous family still in office, but Tuesday’s loss means he will now exit in January. Paxton, a two-term incumbent, won with the endorsement of Donald Trump, who has mocked and antagonized the Bush family on his way to taking their mantle as the GOP’s standard-bearer. Paxton is now within reach of a third term in Texas, where a Democrat hasn’t won statewide office in nearly 30 years.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design