Attorney: Police shot man seconds after order to raise hands

Posted/updated on: May 25, 2022 at 4:42 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A lawyer for the family of a 29-year-old Black man who was fatally shot last month by a Houston police officer said body camera video released Tuesday shows he was given only seconds to raise his hands before he was shot. Jalen Randle was shot April 27 as he exited a vehicle. Officers were trying to arrest him that day because he was wanted on three felony warrants. Police released the video after the family demanded it but officials said they are in the early stages of investigating the shooting. Attorney Ben Crump said the video show Randle had no time to comply with the officer’s order before he was shot.



